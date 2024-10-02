Wives of linemen work together to provide workers responding to Hurricane Helene with necessities

GREENE COUNTY — First Energy has sent more than 100 Ohio line workers to North Carolina to help restore power following Hurricane Helene, but those line workers need help too.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher spoke to a group of wives who are doing their part to help these crews. He’ll show the work they do tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Line workers sent to disaster sites are on the front lines of restoration and cleanup. They also get to see the damage to communities firsthand.

“They see a lot of devastation and a lot of destruction,” Penny Jo Bilbrey said.

Workers are often living in the same conditions as them, meaning basic necessities can be hard to come by. That’s where Bilbrey and others come in.

Bilbrey created a Facebook support group for wives of linemen to help workers get access to basic necessities.

