Wittenberg graduate named new head football coach at Ohio University

ATHENS, OH — A local university graduate has been named the new head football coach at an FBS university.

John Hauser was officially promoted to head football at Ohio University on Saturday, according to the university’s athletic department.

He was previously named as the interim coach back on Dec. 1

Hauser becomes the 31st head coach in program history.

“We are thrilled to announce Hauser as our next head football coach,” said Slade Larschield, Ohio Athletic Director. “John is committed to developing our team while continuing to build on the strong foundation. The success is evident since he arrived on campus in 2022.”

Hauser led the Bobcats to a 17-10 win over UNLV in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23.

It marked Ohio’s seventh straight bowl victory.

Hauser was a four-year starter at safety when he played at Wittenberg.

He was a Division III All-American in 2002.

