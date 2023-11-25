‘Witness this atrocity;’ Protestors gather in Greene Co., voice support for Palestine

FAIRBORN — Protestors gathered in Greene County Friday to voice their support for Palestine.

People gathered in the parking lot of Lockheed Martin at 10 a.m. saying they want Palestinians free of Israel’s power.

“It’s more than just that. We’re not just protesting what’s going on in Palestine we’re protesting what’s going on in Sudan, Kongo, the Armenian people,” Latisha Lashay said.

News Center 7 asked why the group decided to protest outside Lockheed Martin, but we did not receive a response.

According to Greene County Voices’ social media page, people around the world will boycott and rally at commercial centers refusing to let business like usual take place.

“To quote Tupac, ‘We don’t got money to feed the poor but we got money to start wars,’” Lashay said.

Protestors spoke about what they want to see done.

Before they headed to march over the pedestrian bridge toward the Fairfield Commons mall over I-675 they read poems and gave everyone who wanted to speak a chance to talk.

Qatar officials said during a press conference on Thursday that the truce between Israel and Hamas will start at 7 a.m. their time, which is midnight in the Miami Valley.

According to the head of Egypt’s State Information Service, 12 Thai nationals are supposed to be freed from Gaza and 13 Israelis between the ages of 2 and 85 were released today.

The hostages passed through Rafah Crossing with Egypt and ended up in Israel.

Israel is also expected to release 39 Palestinian prisoners.

It’s all part of a four-day cease-fire deal.

Protestors Friday said this is not enough.

“Changing the system where everyone can feel seen and heard,” Lashay said.

