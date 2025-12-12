Winter weather to impact road conditions, driving school provides tips on defensive driving

KETTERING — With winter weather approaching, a local driving school gives tips that will help drivers to drive defensively in the snow.

One way is to make your vehicle more visible by turning all of the lights on, and not just on the auto setting.

Sharon Fife, the president of D & D Driving School, said the first thing to do when driving in winter weather is to remain calm and to drive slowly.

“You want about five to eight following seconds, following distance behind another vehicle,” said Fife.

Although the roads will be salted and plowed, cars can still slide, and brakes can still lock up.

“If you start to slide, you’re either pushing the brake or pushing the gas, and you want to stop doing that, or you’re turning the wheel too hard,” said Fife.

Local city crews have already started to prepare for the snow that will fall Thursday night into Friday morning.

