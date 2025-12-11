All lanes blocked after semi crash on I-75 NB in Dayton

DAYTON — All lanes are blocked after a semi crash on Interstate 75 northbound near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

The call came in around 4:35 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Dispatcher.

A pickup truck is pinned underneath the semi.

The exit ramp near the crash remains open, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

