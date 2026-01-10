Winter is returning with a big difference this weekend

DAYTON — After a record high was broken in the 60s on Friday, Sunday will bring the return of winter with wind chills and snow showers. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Saturday’s high temperatures are running around 10 degrees above average. That is accompanied by some rain showers moving through during the afternoon with a slight breeze too.

Winter is returning this weekend

This cold front will bring a chance of snow showers on Sunday. Most of it should be before the sunrise but snow flurries and showers may continue into the afternoon. If you are up very early, some of these snow showers could be heavy and drop the visibility quickly. Accumulations should remain limited, less than 1 inch since it’s been so warm lately.

The sunshine is back on Monday, but we are tracking more chances of rain and snow heading through the next work week.

