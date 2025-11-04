Winning Lucky4Life Ticket sold in Ohio worth $500k

ASHLAND, Ohio — A winning Lucky4Life ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Ohio.
One person in Ashland, Ohio, won $500,000 with five of five winning Lucky4Life numbers in Monday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 1, 31, 32, 34, and 37. The Luckyball was 13.
The ticket was sold at the Ashland Smoke Shop in Ashland, Ohio.
Lucky4Life drawings happen daily.
