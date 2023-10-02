‘Winner, winner chicken dinner;’ Locals hope to win big in Powerball drawing

KETTERING — The fourth largest Powerball ever is up for grabs Monday night.

A lucky player could win more than $1 billion.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with a local store that says they’re expecting to stay busy tonight with people buying tickets.

People across the Miami Valley are coming here to try and beat the odds.

Within the first hour of Bee-Gee Market’s opening Monday morning, people were coming in to buy Powerball tickets

“We have people who drive from the neighboring cities over to come specifically here because they hear about our winners,” Super Lottery Retailer Chrissy said.

The entire store is covered in markings from previous winners and ticket buyers are hoping to add to the walls.

Centerville resident Tonga Daniel says she is in a pool with nearly 30 other people.

“I’m playing for the team,” Daniel said.

She hopes that with more people in the mix, she will have a better chance of getting a piece of the pot.

The odds of winning big are one in 292 million.

“If you were to beat the odds with the one and 200 million, you wouldn’t tell anybody. You just disappear… just disappear. So that’s how people would know they would never see you again,” Daniel said.

Some people have ideas of what they would want to spend their winnings on.

“Pay off my children’s houses, I guess. And then help the needy. You know, I give a lot, some of it to charity,” Miami Township resident Judy Greer said.

But some people don’t know what they would want to do with all that money.

“We have not ever really thought about it because we just keep dreaming,” Daniel said.

They both believe that they are going to be the lucky winner of this go-around.

“They’re as good as anybody else’s,” Greer said.

“Winner, winner chicken dinner,” Daniel said.

The drawing is Monday night and those winner numbers will be on WHIO-7 at 11 p.m.

