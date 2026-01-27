Wind gusts create difficult driving conditions; likelihood for blowing snow on roadways

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is under an extreme cold warning until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Increasing wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible, and can create difficult travel conditions in rural areas with blowing snow.

Wind chills are expected to reach -30 degrees at their coldest, with temperatures in the high teens, with a partly cloudy sky.

A slight chance of snow shower are possible throughout the day.

Temperatures to stay in the teens throughout Thursday, with the high to be in single digits on Friday.

