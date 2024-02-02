Will Boonshoft’s Walnut the Hedgehog predict 6 more weeks of winter?

DAYTON — It is Groundhog Day, but the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will be celebrating the event differently.

The museum will hold its annual Hedgehog Day Celebration today at the education lobby.

Boonshoft wrote on social media that the seating will begin at 9 a.m. this morning and it will be followed by the Hedgehog Proclamation at 9:30 a.m.

Walnut the Four-Toed Hedgehog will hold a meet and greet at 9:40 a.m.

Boonshoft said on its webpage that National Hedgehog Day is a Roman tradition that precedes the modern ‘Groundhog Day.’

It says that while groundhogs are native to North America, various animals have been used in Europe to help predict the end of winter and the coming of spring, including the hedgehog.

According to ancient Roman tradition, if a hedgehog was seen at the start of February, it was thought to be a sign of good weather a promise of warmer days. However, a no-shower from hedgehogs meant winter was sure to continue for several more weeks.

