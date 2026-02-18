‘Widen their opportunities;’ Upper Valley Career Center completes $18M expansion

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center in Miami County completed an $18 million expansion project that added 57,000 square feet to the facility.

The upgrade is designed to accommodate a student population that has nearly doubled over the past 15 years.

The expansion was funded in part by the State of Ohio Career Technical Construction Program, which provides grants to career centers for construction and facility improvements.

Matt Meyer, director of student services at the center, said the facility had approximately 700 juniors and seniors 15 years ago.

The student population has since grown to 1,300 students.

Meyer said the training provided at the school contributes to the regional economy.

“And that’s why Miami, Shelby County are so successful, because kids can come here, train here and stay here,” Meyer said.

The expansion includes upgrades to eight of the school’s programs.

Among these is the welding lab, where students work toward professional certifications.

Jackson Billing, a senior in the welding program, said he decided to pursue the trade early in his education.

“I fell in love with it right away and knew I had to do it,” Billing said.

The sports medicine lab doubled in size as part of the $18 million project.

Caleigh Helber, a senior in the program, said the additional space has improved access to resources.

“We had a lot of equipment before, but now we have all the equipment we need to do whatever we need to do,” Helber said.

The HVAC program supports students through an apprenticeship model where they spend two weeks at the school and two weeks working for local companies.

Seth Merickel is a senior apprentice in the program who currently works for an electrical company.

Merickel said the new facilities are “going to widen their opportunities for what they can learn.”

According to school officials, apprentices at Upper Valley Career Center earned more than $3 million in total last year.

Zach Friend, an HVAC instructor at the school, said the program provides students with the confidence to enter the workforce or start their own companies.

“Most of these students come in here with zero experience, and by the end of the two years, they have confidence to go out and start their own jobs, work with employers,” Friend said.

He added that many former students eventually return to lead the school’s advisory program.

School officials anticipate enrollment will increase again next year.

The career center plans to continue expanding its program offerings to meet student demand.

