Why people could see discolored in water in Harrison Township this month

HARRISON TWP. — People living in Harrison Township may see discolored water this month.

The Harrison Township Fire Department will be out this month flowing all the township’s fire hydrants, according to a social media post.

Firefighters will cover Needmore, Shoup Mill, and Turner Roads north to the township line starting tomorrow through May 19.

Starting May 20-31, firefighters will handle Needmore, Shoup Mill, and Turner Roads south to the township line.

The township said on social media this may cause a slight discoloration in people’s water inside their homes or businesses.

“You can run the shower and sinks for a few minutes and the water will clear,” the township said. “This is only a discoloration of the water it will not affect the quality.”

