Local

Why people could see discolored in water in Harrison Township this month

By WHIO Staff

Why people could see discolored in water in Harrison Township this month FILE PHOTO

By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TWP. — People living in Harrison Township may see discolored water this month.

>>3 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

The Harrison Township Fire Department will be out this month flowing all the township’s fire hydrants, according to a social media post.

Firefighters will cover Needmore, Shoup Mill, and Turner Roads north to the township line starting tomorrow through May 19.

Starting May 20-31, firefighters will handle Needmore, Shoup Mill, and Turner Roads south to the township line.

The township said on social media this may cause a slight discoloration in people’s water inside their homes or businesses.

“You can run the shower and sinks for a few minutes and the water will clear,” the township said. “This is only a discoloration of the water it will not affect the quality.”

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read