Whit’s Frozen Custard shop announces opening date of new Kettering location

KETTERING — An opening date has been announced for a new Whit’s Frozen Custard shop.

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The new location will open on Friday, June 26, at noon, according to a social media post.

It’s inside the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

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Whit’s Frozen Custard asks the community to join with friends and family to celebrate the opening.

This will be the company’s third location in Montgomery County.

The other two are in Centerville and Germantown, according to their website.

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