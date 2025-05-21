WHIO-TV Teams Up with Red Cross to help provide emergency aid to families affected by Ky. tornadoes

American Red Cross logo

DAYTON — Cox Media Group Ohio (WHIO-TV) has partnered with the American Red Cross to help provide aid to families who were affected by the devastating tornadoes that tore through parts of Kentucky on May 16.

>> To Donate, Click Here!

The American Red Cross is rushing critical emergency aid to families affected by the devastating tornadoes that have left a trail of heartbreak across Kentucky and Missouri.

The situation is still evolving, and the threat of severe weather is expected to continue for the next several days. People in the path of these storms are urged to remain vigilant.

The Red Cross is coordinating closely with other community and government partners to ensure people have the help they need as the full scope of this disaster continues to come to light.

In Kentucky, many of the same communities that suffered devastating flooding earlier this year have now seen additional damage from the ongoing severe weather. In Missouri, people are sifting through the wreckage in neighborhoods where tornadoes have damaged hundreds of homes.

Red Cross disaster teams are working around the clock with our partners to provide a safe place to stay, food to eat, and emotional support for those affected by this severe weather.

The Red Cross is deploying additional disaster teams, emergency response vehicles and tractor trailers carrying relief supplies to help, and more supplies and volunteers stand ready if necessary.

Since shelters were opened for this disaster, the Red Cross and our partners have provided more than 240 overnight stays in 6 emergency shelters, as well as more than 300 meals and snacks.

In shelters, trained Red Cross volunteers are helping families cope during this challenging time and replacing prescription medications, eyeglasses, or critical medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs.

Where it is safe to do so, Red Cross volunteers are also helping assess the residential damage in affected communities. This information will help us to better understand what help families and communities may need in the coming days and weeks.

Families are depending on the Red Cross for assistance now, and we need your support. Please click, text, or call to support Red Cross Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises.

>> To Donate, Click Here!

To read more about the devastation that hit thousands across the Midwest and South, click here!

©2025 Cox Media Group