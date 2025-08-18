WHIO Radio wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast

DAYTON — The Radio Television Digital News Association has awarded WHIO Radio (1290AM/95.7FM) the national award for Best Newscast, Small Market Radio.

“Winning a national Edward R Murrow award for best small market newscast is an incredible honor.” said WHIO Radio Station Manager Nick Roberts. “Very few stations in markets the size of Dayton maintain a 24 hour newsroom with live and local updates 4 times per hour. We feel that this is our top mission to provide this community with trusted local news, weather and traffic every day.”

The newscast submitted for the award featured live coverage from the nine tornadoes that ripped through the Miami Valley last year.

This honor adds to a series of recent recognitions for WHIO Radio, including the first-place Associated Press awards for Best Radio Newscast and Best Continuing Coverage.

WHIO’S on-air talent also earned national recognition, Larry Hansgen host of Miami Valley’s Morning News and Todd Hollst host of the Evening Edge, were each nominated for Medium Market Personality of the Year for the National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi awards. The Marconi’s are major awards for radio stations across America. WHIO is the only station in the country to receive two nominations in this category. Winners will be announced October 21, 2025 in New York.

