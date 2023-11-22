What is the most searched side dish across the country?

OHIO — What side dishes are you planning to serve for Thanksgiving dinner this year?

>>State Fire Marshal wants safety to be the ‘centerpiece’ of Thanksgiving meal

Are they the basic or do you like to switch them up?

Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state across the country.

The data was compiled from Oct. 6-Nov. 6.

People seem to love casseroles, the most searched was a green-bean casserole.

The top searched side here in Ohio was scalloped potatoes.

>>Thanksgiving dinner will cost less this year due to lower turkey costs

The full list, according to Google:

Alabama: Corn casserole

Alaska: Green bean casserole

Arizona: Green bean casserole

Arkansas: Sweet potato casserole

California: Stuffing recipe

Colorado: Green bean casserole

Connecticut: Green bean casserole

Delaware: Stuffing recipe

Florida: Sweet potato casserole

Georgia: Broccoli casserole

Hawaii: Bruschetta

Idaho: Twice baked potatoes

Illinois: Coleslaw recipe

Indiana: Corn casserole

Iowa: Green bean casserole

Kansas: Cucumber salad

Kentucky: Broccoli casserole

Louisiana: Green bean casserole

Maine: Green bean casserole

Maryland: Corn salad

Massachusetts: Green bean casserole

Michigan: Sweet potato casserole

Minnesota: Green bean casserole

Mississippi: Green bean casserole

Missouri: Stuffing recipe

Montana: Homemade mac and cheese

Nebraska: Twice baked potatoes

Nevada: Corn casserole

New Hampshire: Green bean casserole

New Jersey: Cornbread recipe

New Mexico: Green bean casserole

New York: Roasted potatoes

North Carolina: Green bean casserole

North Dakota: Smoked mashed potatoes

Ohio: Scalloped potatoes

Oklahoma: Sweet potato casserole

Oregon: Green bean casserole

Pennsylvania: Mac and cheese recipe

Rhode Island: Green bean casserole

South Carolina: Mashed potatoes recipe

South Dakota: Green bean casserole

Tennessee: Potato salad recipe

Texas: Green bean casserole

Utah: Mashed potatoes recipe

Vermont: Gratin potatoes

Virginia: Cornbread recipe

Washington: Green bean casserole

Washington, D.C.: Roasted carrots

West Virginia: Sweet potato casserole

Wisconsin: Green bean casserole

Wyoming: Creamy polenta

©2023 Cox Media Group