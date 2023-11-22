What is the most searched side dish across the country?

OHIO — What side dishes are you planning to serve for Thanksgiving dinner this year?
Are they the basic or do you like to switch them up?
Google has come out with a list of the most-searched side dishes for each state across the country.
The data was compiled from Oct. 6-Nov. 6.
People seem to love casseroles, the most searched was a green-bean casserole.
The top searched side here in Ohio was scalloped potatoes.
The full list, according to Google:
- Alabama: Corn casserole
- Alaska: Green bean casserole
- Arizona: Green bean casserole
- Arkansas: Sweet potato casserole
- California: Stuffing recipe
- Colorado: Green bean casserole
- Connecticut: Green bean casserole
- Delaware: Stuffing recipe
- Florida: Sweet potato casserole
- Georgia: Broccoli casserole
- Hawaii: Bruschetta
- Idaho: Twice baked potatoes
- Illinois: Coleslaw recipe
- Indiana: Corn casserole
- Iowa: Green bean casserole
- Kansas: Cucumber salad
- Kentucky: Broccoli casserole
- Louisiana: Green bean casserole
- Maine: Green bean casserole
- Maryland: Corn salad
- Massachusetts: Green bean casserole
- Michigan: Sweet potato casserole
- Minnesota: Green bean casserole
- Mississippi: Green bean casserole
- Missouri: Stuffing recipe
- Montana: Homemade mac and cheese
- Nebraska: Twice baked potatoes
- Nevada: Corn casserole
- New Hampshire: Green bean casserole
- New Jersey: Cornbread recipe
- New Mexico: Green bean casserole
- New York: Roasted potatoes
- North Carolina: Green bean casserole
- North Dakota: Smoked mashed potatoes
- Ohio: Scalloped potatoes
- Oklahoma: Sweet potato casserole
- Oregon: Green bean casserole
- Pennsylvania: Mac and cheese recipe
- Rhode Island: Green bean casserole
- South Carolina: Mashed potatoes recipe
- South Dakota: Green bean casserole
- Tennessee: Potato salad recipe
- Texas: Green bean casserole
- Utah: Mashed potatoes recipe
- Vermont: Gratin potatoes
- Virginia: Cornbread recipe
- Washington: Green bean casserole
- Washington, D.C.: Roasted carrots
- West Virginia: Sweet potato casserole
- Wisconsin: Green bean casserole
- Wyoming: Creamy polenta
