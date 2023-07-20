Westbound U.S. 35 closed in Riverside after construction worker hit by vehicle

RIVERSIDE — All lanes are closed on Westbound U.S. 35 in Riverside following a pedestrian strike in the construction zone early Thursday morning.

Police and medics were dispatched just before 4 a.m. to the area of W.B. 35 near Woodman Drive on reports of a pedestrian strike, Riverside Police dispatchers told News Center 7.

Dispatchers say a construction worker was hit by a vehicle.

Initial scanner traffic reported the construction worker was unconscious and CPR was being administered.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene. He says there was damage to some construction equipment. It is unclear if that was part of the crash.

Officers are on the scene investigating the crash. They have been speaking with construction workers about what happened.

Westbound U.S. 35 is currently closed between Woodman Drive and Smithville Road.

We are working to learn the condition of that construction worker and what led to the crash.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

