West Nile Virus detected in Trotwood mosquitos

TROTWOOD — West Nile Virus has been detected in Montgomery County.

The virus was detected in mosquito samples at Madison Park in Trotwood, city officials shared on social media.

West Nile can lead to severe fever, encephalitis, or meningitis. About eight out of 10 infected people won’t develop any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The city will be spraying and treating Madison Park this week and wants to remind everyone to be aware of their exposure to mosquitos and how to protect themselves,” the city wrote.

Trotwood officials recommended the following steps to protect yourself:

Eliminate standing pools of water, such as birdbaths, gutters, old tires, unused pools, boats, and buckets

Avoid shaded areas where mosquitoes may be resting

Limit outdoor activity during evening hours

Wear protective clothing such as light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants

Use insect repellents (those containing DEET can be very effective; follow manufacturers’ usage recommendations)

