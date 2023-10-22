West Carrollton to appoint new city manager

WEST CARROLLTON — West Carrollton City Council is expected to appoint its next city manager this week.

The Council is expected to pass legislation at Tuesday evening’s meeting to name Amber Holloway as the successor to current city manager Brad Townsend, who is set to retire at the end of the year.

Townsend has served as city manager since 2017.

“Obviously we owe Mr. Townsend a huge debt of gratitude for leading us through the last 15 years. With his retirement announcement, we decided to search for a new leadership style with specific skill sets to bring the future of West Carrollton to fruition, and we believe we’ve done that with Ms. Holloway,” Mayor Jeff Sanner said.

Holloway is the current assistant city manager for the city of Vandalia. In this role, she has secured more than $1.5 million in grant funds to support business attraction and expansion; developed and launched a commercial facade improvement program and small business grant program; and served as the project manager on the rewrite of the Vandalia’s planning & zoning code, comprehensive plan, and city rebranding project.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the residents of West Carrollton and I feel both honored and humbled to be chosen as the next City Manager,” Holloway said.

She’ll take over as city manager on Dec. 17.

