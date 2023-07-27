‘We’re their family;’ Dozens attend funeral for Marine veteran who died with no known family members

DAYTON — Several community members gathered Thursday to remember a local Marine veteran who passed away days ago but had no known local family to attend his services.

James A. Brooks, 81, of Dayton died recently at the Dayton VA Medical Center, according to a VA spokesperson. Brooks, originally from Gary, Indiana, was a Private First Class in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Corps from 1959 through 1961.

Brooks was laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery with military honors Thursday. While Brooks died with no known family, dozens of people attended his service today following a call for residents to attend his services.

Michael Coyle who works with the Knights of Columbus in Huber Heights attended the event and said many in the organization and from the area helped set up a group that remains committed to ensure no veteran dies and is put to rest alone.

“A group of different people from all kinds of people, the Patriot Riders, people from the V.A. itself, people from the hospital, and vocal groups like ours, the Knights of Columbus, that basically said we’re going to create a group of people who got to make sure that no, guy or girl goes into the ground alone,” Coyle said.

“So we created this thing called the Final Salute Society. And basically what we do is we come out here and we have a ceremony, like today we had two Marine Corps senior (non-commissioned officers) out here as part of the flag folding ceremony.”

While the society tries to bring as many people to these types of services, Coyle called today’s gathering ‘unusual’ because of so many people that arrived to pay their respects for Brooks.

“This is an unusual event today because this fella was from Dayton and the word kind of got out. I’m not sure how many people we had here today but it was pretty unusual (to have so many people.) But the main idea was just to have nobody buried out here alone, no veteran goes into the ground alone.”

“It’s because we’re their family. It’s moving to see so many people come out for this Marine,” Coyle said.

Coyle said if people are interested in being notified of future services involving veterans with no known family members to contact the Dayton VA’s information desk and ask to get in contact with the Final Salute Society.

