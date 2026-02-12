‘We’re still standing;’ Wilberforce University celebrates over 170 years

GREENE COUNTY — Wilberforce University recently celebrated Founders Day, honoring more than 170 years of Black education at Ohio’s oldest historically Black university.

Founded in 1856, Wilberforce University was the first private historically Black college and university (HBCU) in the country, according to its website.

Current students and alumni use the annual Founders Day celebration to reflect on the school’s history and the importance of preserving its heritage for future generations.

Kenneth Kemper, a junior at Wilberforce University, noted that the school’s longevity serves as a testament to its mission.

“Wilberforce was founded in 1856. And we’re still standing. That says a lot about this school,” Kemper said.

Tosca Cheatham Biles, a 1995 graduate of the university, said the historical significance of the institution is part of the daily experience for the campus community.

“For us, Black history is every day. It’s not just 30 days out of the year,” Biles said. “We live it every day. We walk it every day. So being surrounded by it every day makes a difference in our day-to-day lives.”

Kemper described the campus culture as being rooted in shared experiences and social traditions.

“It doesn’t matter what it is, we’re just having fun, having our culture,” Kemper said.

The responsibility of maintaining these traditions often falls to upperclassmen.

Kemper explained that juniors and seniors act as mentors to help incoming students understand the university’s background.

“Freshmen that are coming, don’t know what’s going on, on our campus at Wilberforce,” Kemper said. “They don’t know the history. It’s our job as juniors and seniors to teach them, give them knowledge, and how it runs on Wilberforce campus.”

Alumni also maintain strong ties to the university long after graduation.

Biles noted that the relationships formed at an HBCU provide a foundation for life after college.

“It’s a real connection that you can take anywhere in life,” Biles said.

She added that while the university is a hub for achievement, she sees similar “Black excellence” both on campus and in her home state of Wisconsin.

Kemper is currently working to establish his own legacy within the university’s history.

He is a member of several campus organizations and is campaigning for the title of Mr. Wilberforce.

“So I came here with a mission, to change and make a legacy,” Kemper said.

