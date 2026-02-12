Man learns punishment for killing woman with machete

EATON — A man has learned his punishment for killing a woman with a machete.

Kenneth Brabant, 59, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, and tampering with evidence.

Brabant was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

In June 2025, Leigha Huff was the passenger on a motorcycle with her friend on Upper Somers Road when Brabant came to the end of his driveway and swung a machete at them.

The machete slashed Huff’s leg, which caused her to bleed profusely.

The motorcycle driver made a short drive back to a friend’s house on Aukerman Creek and called 911.

However, when first responders got to the home, Huff had died from the injury.

