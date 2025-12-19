‘We’re appreciative of all they’ve done;’ Wright-Patterson AFB holds annual Retiree Appreciation Day

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held its annual Retiree Appreciation Day today, celebrating military retirees and providing vital information on support services available to them.

This annual event serves to honor the sacrifices of those who have served in the military and aims to create connections between retirees and resources that can assist them.

Various groups, including the U.S. Veterans Administration, were present to share information and offer support, establishing a one-stop venue for these heroes and their families.

“It’s not enough to just say, ‘Thank you.’ We put this on to really hope to show them that we’re appreciative of all they’ve done in their service,” David McCoy, the Interim Director of the Retiree Activities Office at WPAFB, said. “And it’s not just the members that served in uniform, but again, their families and their survivors, as well, made great sacrifices over those careers, and we want them to know they’re appreciated.”

As News Center 7 learned Friday, that goes a long way for retirees like Retired Chief Master Sergeant Frank Wolfe.

“The retirees that I’ve worked with and all branches of service, it’s just a brotherhood that most, most people on the outside just don’t understand,” Wolfe said. “And the more we support each other, the better everybody is.”

