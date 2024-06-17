Weekend shooting latest in string of violence at troubled Dayton bar

DAYTON — City records are providing new details about a shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 2:25 a.m. Dayton police were called to the area of Sugar’s Lounge in the 1900 block of North Main Street for reports of shots fired.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a nearby caller told dispatchers they heard a lot of arguing.

“There was a lot of shooting going on,” the caller told dispatchers. “They out here still arguing.”

Police say they found at least one car with windows shot out but no one reported injuries.

Yolonda King lives down the street from Sugar’s Lounge.

“No problems for real, they don’t bother me,” King told News Center 7.

The police department and the city have a different view.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, News Center 7 obtained records that show police asked the city to object to the renewal of the business’s liquor license.

They show police seized felony drugs and a gun from a security officer hired to work at the lounge. Another incident involved a shootout in the parking lot involving another security guard. Police claimed that the security guard was untruthful about what happened.

The lounge does not have any outside signs but it occupies the same space once used by the popular Upper Krust Deli in Dayton. Now, it could close. City commissioners followed police department requests and voted to oppose the liquor license renewal.

This latest incident of large amounts of gunfire does not help the business’s case.

“Yeah, I kind of hate to see it because they don’t really bother anybody, it’s the people that come, the crowd that comes down there,” King said.

If the city has objected to the renewal of the liquor license, there will be a hearing with an agent of the state liquor control commission. Both sides can prevent testimony and then a ruling will happen, which can be appealed, at least once.

