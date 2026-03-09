‘We needed shoulders to cry on;’ Mayor speaks on house fire that killed 6

CLARKSVILLE — The mayor of an area village is mourning after a house fire claimed the life of a family.

“Our little village is pretty tight-knit; we’re real close,” Clarksville Mayor Noni Wood told our news partners at WCPO. “There’s been a lot of sadness, and I think there will be for a while.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, on March 3, a fire broke out at a home on West Main Street in Clarksville around 6:40 a.m.

It killed a woman and five young children.

A man was rushed to the hospital.

Wood said she was out of town for a family member’s funeral.

She got a call from a friend about “a big fire in town.”

A memorial has been set up outside the home.

“We will always have this memory, that’s something everyone in this village is going to have for the rest of their life, but we’re going to make some good memories of this family, because they were a good family,” Wood said.

The village has a memorial planned.

“We’ll have a memorial flag-lowering service on Tuesday. And we’re gonna have a little service at our gym, and lower the flags for 30 days.”

The region has done its part to let the people of Clarksville know they aren’t going through this alone.

“We needed shoulders to cry on, we needed people to lean on, and we certainly got that,” Wood said.

