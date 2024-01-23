‘We mourn the loss of a remarkable leader;’ Former Springfield Police chief dies

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield has announced the death of a former police chief.

Chief Roger Evans worked at the Springfield Police Department from 1963-1997.

The Springfield Police Division wrote on social media that Evans served as police chief for a decade.

“Chief Evans exemplified integrity, empathy, and profound respect in every facet of his duty,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “He tirelessly worked to bridge gaps within the community, leaving an indelible mark that extended far beyond his retirement. Chief Evans’ commitment to service didn’t end with his official role; he continued to give back, embodying the essence of a true servant leader.”

Services will be held on Friday, Jan.26, at Greater Grace Temple at the 300 block of W. Leffel Lane.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon, with a service to follow.

Former Springfield Police chief dies Photo credit to Springfield Police Division (Credit: Springfield Police Division)

