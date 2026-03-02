‘We are devastated by the violence;’ Music venue speaks out after mass shooting in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A music venue is speaking out after nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati early Sunday.

Riverfront Live said in a social media post on Sunday that their hearts are with the victims and their families.

Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, says that nine people are in stable condition after medics transported them to area hospitals on Sunday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Cincinnati Police Interim Chief Adam Hennie said they received a 911 call around 1 a.m. for reports of multiple shots fired inside Riverfront Live, a music venue located in the 4300 block of Kellogg Avenue.

Riverfront Live also said that they are grateful that all of the victims are in a “safe and stable condition.”

“We are devastated by the violence that occurred in the early hours of March 1st at Riverfront Live. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We are profoundly grateful that, at this time, all of the victims are reportedly in a safe and stable condition.

“We want to take this moment to thank the staff, the first responders, and the community that supported us last night, as they have for the last eight years. The immediate reaction from CPD helped to prevent further casualties. To those brave men and women- THANK YOU. To the community that we are proud to be a part of, Thank You.”

Hennie said that they don’t know what led up to the shooting or any information on a suspect.

Riverfront Live said it was hosting a party with several DJs.

