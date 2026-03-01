Light snow expected for some Monday morning, then very wet conditions take over

DAYTON — Good evening, everyone. I hope you have had a nice weekend. Today was certainly cooler than yesterday by quite a bit. We have lots to talk about in the forecast, so let’s jump in.

Headlines

Starting off with Monday morning we have a round of snow likely for those near and south of US-36. Computer guidance has not handled this very well at all, so the forecast confidence is lower than what we like.

Monday AM

Snow will wind down by mid to late morning. Some sleet or freezing rain may sneak in as precipitation ends south of Dayton as well. A few slick spots are possible where snow falls. Otherwise, Monday will be dry for those who see nothing at all.

Tuesday

Starting Tuesday we find a stationary front waffling north and south across the Ohio Valley for the rest of the week. This gives us a big boost in temperatures, but we stay very active.

There will be daily rounds of showers, some of which will be heavy at times. Some thunderstorm chances get added in starting Wednesday through next weekend. We may have to watch for some stronger storms eventually as highs climb towards 70 or warmer by Thursday and Friday.

Rain

Rainfall totals over the next 10 days look to be generally 2-3″, however some higher amounts are very possible. We will have to watch for some flooding risks by late this upcoming week.

Make sure those wipers and umbrellas are in good condition. We will be using them a lot this week.

