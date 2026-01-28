Local

Wawa looking to replace former Frisch’s location in Harrison Township

By WHIO Staff
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Wawa is looking to open another gas station in Montgomery County.

Starting in February, the former Frisch’s site on Needmore Road in Harrison Township could be demolished.

Wawa plans to build a second location there.

The new location would join two other gas stations on Needmore Road.

“This is an exciting step forward for Harrison Township,” a spokesperson for the township said in a statement. “Removing a long-vacant site and bringing new investment to Needmore Road is a clear sign of positive momentum and renewed confidence in the corridor.”

