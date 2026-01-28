Coroner ID’s 59-year-old man killed in fiery crash

DAYTON — The 59-year-old man killed in a fiery crash over the weekend has been identified.

Sean Paul Brown, 59, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, near the intersection of Webster Street and East Third Street in Dayton, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The car was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, according to Sergeant Gordon Cairns with the Dayton Police Department.

Brown was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

Cairns told News Center 7 that they believe speed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

