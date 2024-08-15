Wawa to hold groundbreaking ceremony for first Dayton-area location next month

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wawa will begin construction on its first Dayton-area location next month.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Sept 10 from 10-11 a.m. at the site on Chambersburg Road.

Wawa said since the ceremony takes place on “Hunger Action Day” they plan to donate $10,000 to The Foodbank.

Attendees will also get a chance to meet Wally Goose, Wawa’s official mascot.

Wawa just opened a gas station in Warren County and has plans to build in Fairborn.

















