People gather for first Wawa groundbreaking in Ohio

WARREN COUNTY — People gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking at Ohio’s first Wawa location.

Leaders broke ground at the 5300 block of Fields Ertel Road, according to a social media post.

The Fields Ertel location in Warren County is the first to break ground in Ohio for Wawa.

Deerfield Township posted photos of the groundbreaking on its Facebook page.

Board of Trustees President Julie Seitz and Trustee Kristin Malhotra officially welcomed Wawa on Thursday.

The company is investing $7.5 million in the project and will employ 40 people, Deerfield Township said.

Wawa also presented a $10,000 check to the Freestone Food Bank.

It is scheduled to open in 2025.

