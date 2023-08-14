Water restored at Oakwood schools after legionella detected in July

OAKWOOD — Water has been restored at two Oakwood schools after annual testing detected legionella bacteria last month.

In a letter sent to Oakwood families, the district said that all-second round test results have come back within allowed levels from the Center for Disease Control.

The bacteria was detected in the water at the district’s junior high and high school on July 17 after annual proactive testing, according to a spokesperson for the district.

All water fountains were closed in the impacted schools and no showering or use of hot water was permitted.

The treatment of the water was completed on July 28 and the second round of testing was conducted immediately, the district said.

All water services have since been reopened.

