Water main break impacting traffic in southern Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A water main break is causing a traffic detour in Washington Township.

The break was reported near the 800 block of Miamisburg-Centerville Road, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County.

Eastbound lanes have been closed between Paragon and McEwen Roads, Washington Township officials shared on social media.

The county shared the following detours for drivers:

At McEwen Road, eastbound traffic will be detoured south on McEwen Road

From there, drivers will turn east onto W. Spring Valley Road

The detour continues north on Paragon Road, reconnecting with Miamisburg-Centerville Road

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

"The county thanks residents and commuters for their patience and cooperation while these necessary repairs are made," a county spokesperson said.

