Water main break causes lane closure in Montgomery County

VANDALIA — A water main break reported in Vandalia is causing impacts to traffic.

The break was reported on Wyse Road, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

While crews are on the scene to work on the break, the south curb lane will be closed.

While one lane will remain open, drivers should expect potential delays and bottlenecks in the area, according to county officials.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if they can.

