Local

Water lines, blocked storm sewer to cause additional road closure in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff
Water lines, blocked storm sewer to cause additional road closure in Montgomery County FILE PHOTO.
By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — Additional repairs needed on a Clayton road will cause a prolonged road closure this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Clayton announced on Tuesday that Haber Road at US 40/National Road will be closed for the remainder of the week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Construction crews encountered issues with water lines and a blocked storm sewer that now requires replacement.

“We appreciate your patience as this work is completed,” the city said on social media.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read