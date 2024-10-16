WATCH: Video shows chase end with suspect slamming into church

DAYTON — New video shows police chasing a suspect before he crashed a car into a church in Miami County.

Body camera shows an officer approaching 36-year-old Zachary Henry.

Troy police said that he had active warrants from Miami, Clark, and Logan Counties as well as Franklin County, Florida.

Henry takes off from the gas station.

Body camera video shows the chase reaches speeds of at least 75 miles per hour.

Henry then wrecks out.

“He just rammed the tracks and wrecked out,” the officer tells dispatchers.

Security video from a Troy fire station caught what happened on the other side of the railroad tracks.

Henry slammed the car into a church right across the street from the firehouse.

Police pull up behind him.

“Start fire. He’s in the building,” an officer says.

The video from the officer’s body camera shows police going to the SUV with guns drawn to arrest Henry.

The airbags went off in the crash and they can’t see into the car as they shout to Henry and call for medics.

“His head’s moving. Let me see your hands! Hands!” an officer shouts.

The body camera video ends before crews get Henry out of the car and onto Careflight for a ride to the hospital.

Police said Henry’s condition is not known but he is alert and conscious.

He could face charges of failure to comply and driving under suspension.

