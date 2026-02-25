WATCH: Semi nearly hits OSHP cruiser responding to slide-off crash on Ohio interstate

OHIO — A semi nearly hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruiser while responding to a one-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate earlier this month.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
OSHP posted cruiser camera footage on social media.
The incident happened on Feb. 6 on Interstate 76 in Medina County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Authorities investigating reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex
- Wire snaps, hits towing employee in face on scene of crash along I-70, trooper says
- Local school district names next superintendent
It shows a driver losing control of his vehicle, sliding off the left side of the road, and hitting a median barrier.
When a state trooper arrived at the scene, a semi almost hit the OSHP cruiser.
The sergeant from the Ashland Post had his overhead lights activated, according to the social media post.
“This video is a reminder to slow down, increase following distance, and move over for emergency vehicles during winter weather,” OSHP said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group