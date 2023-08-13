WATCH: Police in Ohio help raccoon with jar stuck on its head

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Ohio had an interesting rescue after a raccoon got a jar stuck on its head earlier this week.

According to a social media post from the Perkins Township Police Department, two officers were getting gas when a raccoon ran up to them with a jar on its head.

>> Trotwood man arrested in Texas after K9 locates 25.8 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

One officer was able to successfully remove the jar and the raccoon ran away.

“It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day,” the police department said.

©2023 Cox Media Group