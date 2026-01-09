WATCH: OVI driver nearly hits tow truck on snowy road in Ohio

OHIO — State troopers arrested an OVI driver after he nearly hit a tow truck on a snowy road last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) wrote in a social media post that a trooper from the Cambridge Post was handling a crash when an OVI driver almost hit a tow truck.

The incident occurred on December 13, 2025, at approximately 9:45 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The OSHP posted bodycam video of the incident on its Facebook page.

“What are you doing? What are you doing?” the trooper shouted as bodycam video showed a car almost hitting the tow truck on a snowy road.

“An impaired driver nearly struck the front of a tow truck with its flashing lights clearly visible,” OSHP said. “The driver swerved into a private lot and continued moving slowly until the trooper got him stopped.”

The trooper arrested the driver for OVI after he showed signs of impairment, OSHP stated.

OSHP encouraged everyone to drive sober and protect themselves on the road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group