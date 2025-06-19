WATCH: Falling tree narrowly misses driver

GREENE COUNTY — Had a tree fallen a second or two earlier, it would have crushed a driver Wednesday night.

The video, taken just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, shows a leaning pine tree slowly begin to fall, just as a red Hyundai drives through.

Brittanie Jobes lives in the home that caught the tree falling on video. She said they noticed it was leaning more than usual during the storm.

“We knew it was coming. It was really top heavy,” Jobes said.

Shortly after the tree fell, neighbors came outside.

“We were all just kind of stepped outside. Like, what the heck just happened? Like, you have no idea how close you were,” Jobes said.

Neighbors say the city came to unblock the street around 11 p.m.

