Bill aiming to cut property taxes could impact public services, jobs

COLUMBUS — A new bill is at the state House which would lower property taxes for property owners.

“If they can relieve it, that’s great with me,” Lester Bergman, a homeowner, said.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says this bill, if passed, could take money away from the county.

“You’re talking about $1 billion the county collects on a regular basis, just a little more than $1 billion in local real estate taxes,” Keith said.

The county uses that money to fund things people use every day.

