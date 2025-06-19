$10M long-term study to look into health effects of East Palestine train derailment

EAST PALESTINE — The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is launching a new research initiative to study the long-term health effects of the chemical spill caused by the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The five-year, $10 million research initiative was announced on Thursday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in February 2023. The derailment involved 38 cars carrying hazardous chemicals.

The crash led to prolonged fires and controlled burns, which raised concerns about the airborne release of hydrogen chloride and phosgene, the NIH noted.

“I’ve been to East Palestine a number of times, and they’re very worried about. What are the long-term impacts of these chemicals in the water, in the air? What effect does it have on their kids and grandkids after five years, 10 years, 15 years of exposure?" United States Vice President JD Vance said in a video announcing the initiative.

According to the NIH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the series of studies will focus on the following:

Longitudinal epidemiological research to understand the health impacts of exposures on short- and long-term health outcomes, including relevant biological markers of risk.

Public health tracking and surveillance of the community’s health conditions to support health care decisions and preventive measures.

Extensive, well-coordinated communications among researchers, study participants, community stakeholders, health care providers, government officials, and others to establish a comprehensive approach to address the affected communities’ health concerns.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday’s announcement is “great news” for the people of East Palestine.

"This funding will enable the people of East Palestine to have the peace of mind that comes from knowing that any potential for long-term health effects will be studied by the scientists at the National Institutes of Health," DeWine said.

