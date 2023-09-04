Washington Twp. Fire Department reaccredited for fourth time

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — The Washington Township Fire Department has been awarded international reaccreditation status, again.

Washington Township Fire Department is the only accredited fire department in the Miami Valley, and it has earned its accreditation for the fourth time, according to a spokesperson from the department.

The decision came unanimously from the Commission of Fire Accreditation International on Wednesday, August 30.

The vote followed a rigorous submission process, a site visit by a peer assessment team, and a hearing in front of the commissioners, the spokesperson said.

The department is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve the status.

Accreditation was achieved for the first time in 2008, then the department was reaccredited in both 2013 and 2018, the spokesperson said.

“We’re exceptionally proud of our department and the services they provide to our community. Accreditation represents a sustained standard of excellence that requires superior management and a dedicated team of professionals from all ranks,” Washington Township Trustee President Dale Berry said.

The accreditation helps encourage departments to raise their standards of safety, service, and effectiveness through a recognized national standard of performance indicators, the spokesperson said.

“Accreditation charts a course of continuous improvement for the department. It holds us accountable to industry standards and demonstrates our commitment to provide the highest quality of service to our community,” Chief Kujawa said.

