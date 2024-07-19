Warning issued for flea and tick collars sold at Ohio dollar stores

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is pulling a product from store shelves after learning it was mislabeled, according to a spokesperson from the department.

“Sergeant’s Nature’s Guardian, Flea and Tick Control, squeeze on for Cats and Kittens” was sold at Dollar Tree stores throughout Ohio.

The box said lemongrass, clove, and peppermint oils are active ingredients.

According to the spokesperson, the collars are labeled as a minimum-risk pesticide product.

Testing from ODA inspectors found that it is contaminated with traditional flea and tick pesticide ingredients: Imidichloprid and Methoprene.

Products with these ingredients have specific instructions, but these misbranded boxes do not have that information, the spokesperson said.

The department investigated this product after receiving a consumer complaint.

The ODA has notified the EPA and is working with Dollar Tree to remove any remaining inventory.

