Warming shelters open in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Warming shelters have opened in Shelby County amid dangerously cold temperatures this weekend.

Shelby County United Way, Inc. announced two warming centers on their Facebook page.

The Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter, located at 950 Childrens Home Road in Sidney, has been identified as a warming shelter during the overnight.

Arrive between 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM; leave at 7:00 AM.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, located at 304 S West Avenue in Sidney, has also been identified as a warming center.

8:00 AM – 7:00 PM Monday - Friday

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Saturdays

Only open to those 50 years of age or older.

