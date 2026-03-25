Wanted person arrested after driving into elementary school parking lot

NEW LEBANON — A wanted person was arrested after they drove into an elementary school parking lot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, New Lebanon Police Department officers were made aware of a person who was wanted out of Trotwood driving into the Dixie Elementary School parking lot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Food manufacturing company to close local facility next year
- Sheriff’s office investigating after 1 shot, killed by officer in Downtown Dayton
- Almost $200K stolen in cybersecurity incident in Ohio, trustees say
An officer conducted a traffic stop in the lot and detained the wanted individual.
Police said that the person who was detained presented no danger to the public and cooperated with the detention.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group