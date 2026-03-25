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Wanted person arrested after driving into elementary school parking lot

By WHIO Staff
Handcuffs (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

NEW LEBANON — A wanted person was arrested after they drove into an elementary school parking lot.

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Around 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, New Lebanon Police Department officers were made aware of a person who was wanted out of Trotwood driving into the Dixie Elementary School parking lot.

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An officer conducted a traffic stop in the lot and detained the wanted individual.

Police said that the person who was detained presented no danger to the public and cooperated with the detention.

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