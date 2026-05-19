‘The wait is over!’ Online ordering opens for Troy Strawberry Festival donuts

TROY — Orders can now be placed for one of the most popular treats at the Troy Strawberry Festival.

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Online ordering for strawberry donuts, the official donuts of the festival, is now live through the Troy Music Boosters, the festival announced on Tuesday.

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“The wait is over!” a post on the festival’s Facebook page said.

Drive-thru and delivery options are available. Deliveries are for Troy addresses only.

Orders can be placed here.

The Troy Strawberry Festival will be held on June 6-7 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

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