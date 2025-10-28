Voters come out early to vote for November 4 issues, races

MIAMI VALLEY — The Nov. 4 election is just one week away, and some people across the region are heading to the polls to cast their votes early.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to some early voters on Tuesday.

“We are early voting because we are not going to be here on election day because we are traveling,” Beavercreek resident Sunita Chavan said.

Inside the board of elections, News Center 7 crews saw virtually no lines.

“None. Absolutely none,” Miami Township resident Linda Parsons said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, elections officials in Xenia said early voter volume was starting to pick up Tuesday as we enter the final week before election day.

News Center 7’s John Bedell polled some of the region’s largest counties for early voter turnout.

This includes people who have shown up in person to vote at their local board of elections office and voters who have already returned their absentee ballots.

Montgomery County’s turnout so far is nearly 1.5 percent.

A little more than 3 percent of registered voters in Miami County have voted early.

In Clark County, they’ve seen a 3.22 percent turnout.

And in Greene County, early voting turnout was at 3.3 percent as of Tuesday afternoon.

News Center 7 asked voters about the issues and candidates that motivated them to vote in this election.

“I think all the levies for me, the taxes are important. For me, getting the right candidates on the board of schools and that’s important,” Beavercreek resident Pratap Chavan said.

“Renewing levies for the library, the fire department, the health department, and the trustees,” Parsons said.

“We vote every time. I mean, I think we, we strongly feel that we have to exercise our rights. We, we don’t have any right to complain about the government if we don’t do what, you know, our duties are,” Chavan said.

Montgomery, Greene and Miami counties’ board of elections directors said they all expect very early voting hours over the upcoming weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are the last two days to vote early and in-person at your county’s board of elections.

