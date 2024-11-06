Voters approve Centerville schools levy proposed for third time

CENTERVILLE — Centerville voters have approved a levy that will benefit Centerville City Schools.

The 3.9 mill tax levy, which was proposed for the third time, will cost just over $11 a month for anyone whose home is valued at $100,000.

Centerville School District said the district has already had to make $3.5 million in cuts which included 48 staff positions.

The levy would generate $11.2 million per year for the district’s ongoing operational expenses.

Taxpayers will see the new rate beginning in January 2025, and the district would start collecting revenue from those taxes the same year.

